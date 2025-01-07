Geekom ha annunciato 3 nuovi potenti mini PC al CES 2025 di Las Vegas. Oltre al primo mini PC al mondo con CPU Qualcomm (QS1), il produttore taiwanese sta espandendo ulteriormente il suo segmento con i modelli AMD Ryzen (A6 & A9 Max) e Intel Lunar Lake (IT2 Ultra).

Geekom QS1

Geekom non si riposa sugli allori. L’azienda tecnologica è presente per la seconda volta al CES di Las Vegas e sfrutta il palco per presentare i suoi nuovi prodotti. Il focus è su tre modelli, di cui una è un’assoluta novità. Geekom infatti è il primo produttore ad installare un chipset Qualcomm in un mini PC ad alte prestazioni. Il compatto Geekom QS1 si basa (nella sua migliore configurazione) su un chipset Snapdragon X Elite, una GPU Adreno-X1-85 e una NPU da 45 TOPS pensata per applicazioni di intelligenza artificiale. Il sistema dovrebbe quindi essere adatto per applicazioni da ufficio, lavoro creativo e una o due sessioni di gioco.

CPU Qualcomm SC8380XP Snapdragon X1E80-100/ X1E-78-100/ X1P-42-100 TDP up to 54W Memory Dual LPDDR5X up to 64GB Storage 1 x M.2 2280 key-M slot for PCIe x4 Gen 4 1 x M.2 2242 key-M slot PCIE x2 Gen 4 I/O Port 1 x rear USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1 x rear USB 2.0 Type-A 1 x front USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A support Power Delivery，1 x front USB 2.0 Type-A 1 x USB 4 Type-C support Power Delivery (back panel) 1 x 3.5mm front stereo headset jack 1 x RJ45 (back panel) RTL8125BG-CG 1x HDMI 2.0 (back panel) 1*DP 1.4 1 x DC in (back panel) 1 x Kensington Lock 1 x SD Card 3.0 1 x Fingerprint,(HW design reserve) Internal Connector 1 x M.2 key-M slot for PCIe x4 Gen 4 NVMe SSD (PCIE only) 1 x M.2 2242/2280 key-M slot PCIE x2 Gen 4 (PCIE only ) 1 x FAN LED Power On: White

S3: blinking White Ethernet Intel 10/100/1000/2500 Mbps RJ45 RTL8125BG-CG Wireless LAN WIFI 7 NCM825A （on board) support BT 5.4 D-MIC Four array Kensington Lock Yes DTPM2.0 Support FTPM Battery RTC coin battery Adapter 19V 6.32A 120W PCBA Dimension 105.75*102.9*1.6mm Certification CE, FCC, CB, CCC, SRRC, RoHS Operating system Microsoft Windows*11(64-bit) support Modern Standby

Geekom A9 Max

Dato che il Geekom A8 con processore AMD Ryzen si è comportato così bene nella nostra recensione, Geekom sta facendo di più con l’A9 Max. Il sistema è l’attesissima aggiunta al nuovo processore AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 375, che presenta una CPU a 12 core (24 threads). La “prestazione AI” massima è pari a 80 TOPS. Siamo entusiasti di vedere se questo modello può anche ottenere un grande salto di prestazioni per il lavoro d’ufficio, i giochi e il lavoro creativo. Il tutto senza dimenticare la GPU Radeon 890M che garantirà prestazioni gaming simili a quelle delle console PS5 e Xbox Series X.

AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 375

AMD Radeon 890M, AMD Ryzen AI, 55TOPS

Dual-Channel DDR5 5600MHz mit bis zu 64GB (32 per Modul)

1x M.2 2280 PCIe GEN 4×4 (2TB max)

1x M.2 2230 SSD (NVME x4 Gen4)

5x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type A

1x USB 2.0 Type A

1x USB 4.0 Type C (DP 1.4 Alt-Mode)

1x USB 4.0 Type C (PD Input)

2x HDMI 2.0

1x jack audio 3.5

2x 2.5 Gbit-LAN

1x SD-Card-Reader 4.0

Windows 11 Pro

132 x 135 x 46.9mm

Geekom IT15

Infine, Geekom ha lanciato un altro mini PC con processore Intel Lunar Lake, l’IT15. Geekom in realtà si è messo al centro dell’attenzione solo con i Mini PC Intel, ma sta lentamente diventando evidente che i sistemi con AMD e Qualcomm offrono sul mercato un rapporto prezzo-prestazioni leggermente migliore. Con una versione ad alte prestazioni dotata di Intel Core Ultra 9 285H (o Ultra 5 225H), l’azienda vuole offrire ai clienti un ulteriore incentivo per scegliere la piattaforma Intel.

CPU Intel Core 15th Arrow Lake H (Ultra 5/Ultra 7/Ultra 9) Ultra 5/Ultra7 TDP 28W, Ultra 9 TDP 45W, Max operating range 45W Ultra 7-265H, Ultra 9-285H support vPro Video Engine Processor Intel Xe LPG Graphics Memory Dual channel DDR5 262PIN 5600MHz SODIMM, up to 64GB Storage 1 x SSD (NVMe x4 Gen 4), Up to 2TB 1 x 2.5″ SATA HDD (ID A only) I/O Port 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A and 1 x USB 2.0 Type-A (back panel) 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A support S5 Power delivery and

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (front panel) 2 x USB 4.0, one support PD in (back panel) 1 x 3.5mm stereo headset jack (front panel) 1 x 2.5G RJ45 (back panel) 2 x HDMI 2.0 (back panel) 1 x DC in (back panel) 1 x Power Button 1 x Kensington Lock 1 x SD Card 4.0 Internal Connector 1 x M.2 key-M slot for PCIe x4 Gen 4 NVMe SSD, 2280 1 x M.2 key-B slot (SATA), 2242 1 x M.2 key-E slot for CNVi/PCIe WIFI, 2230 1 x FAN 1 x 16-pin FPC SATA connector to connect an FFC SATA cable to a 7mm 2.5″ SATA 1 x 5 ping header for SATA/HDD LED 1 x USB 2.0 pin header OCULINK (option) Speaker Header (option) 1 x RS232 (HW design reserved) LED 2 x POWER LED (Power On: White) Ethernet Intel 10/100/1000/2500 Mbps RJ45

LED (1000 Mbps:Yellow, 2500 Mbps: Green) Wireless LAN Intel M.2 Wi-Fi 7 BE200, Bluetooth 5.4, 22mm*30mm*2.4mm or

Intel M.2 Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Bluetooth 5.3, 22mm*30mm*2.4mm Kensington Lock Yes DTPM2.0 Support DTPM 2.0 Battery RTC coin battery, Supports automatic power on by RTC Adapter 19V power supply adapter (120W) with geo-specific AC cord (IEC C5) PCBA Dimension 107.6*106.05*1.6mm Certification CE, FCC, CB, CCC,ErP, RoHS Operating system Microsoft Windows*11 24H2(64-bit), Support Moden Stadby Accessory VESA Mount (option)

Il Geekom QS1, così come l’A9 Max e l’IT15 sono stati presentati al CES 2025 ma non sappiamo ancora quando verranno effettivamente lanciati sul mercato. Non nascondiamo l’impazienza di poter provare il Geekom QS1 con il suo “rivoluzionario” chip basato su piattaforma ARM.