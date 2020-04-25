Nvidia GeForce NOW perde anche i giochi Codemaster ma ne guadagna 36 di Ubisoft

Continua la profonda ristrutturazione del catalogo di Nvidia GeForce NOW e, dopo aver perso molti pezzi (tutti i titoli Microsoft, 2K, Activision, Bethesda e Warner Bros), continua in questa spirale discendente perdendo anche tutti i titoli pubblicati da Codemaster.

Tuttavia, non tutte le notizie di oggi sono cattive, poiché secondo quanto riferito Ubisoft sta avanzando sulla sua strategia cloud con NVIDIA GeForce NOW. Chris Early, vice presidente senior delle partnership di Ubisoft, ha commentato:

“Ubisoft supporta pienamente GeForce NOW di NVIDIA con accesso completo ai nostri giochi per PC dall’Ubisoft Store o da qualsiasi negozio di giochi supportato. Riteniamo che sia un servizio all’avanguardia che offre ai giocatori attuali e nuovi un’esperienza di alto livello con una scelta ancora più ampia su come e dove giocare ai loro giochi preferiti”.

I giochi Ubisoft che sono stati aggiunti a Nvidia GeForce NOW sono i seguenti 36:

Assassin’s Creed II Deluxe Edition (Uplay)

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered (Steam)

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood (Steam)

Assassin’s Creed: Revelations (Uplay)

Heroes of Might & Magic III – HD Edition (Steam)

Heroes of Might & Magic V (Uplay e Steam)

Heroes of Might & Magic V: Tribes of the East (Uplay e Steam)

Might & Magic: Heroes VI (Uplay)

Might & Magic Heroes VII (Uplay e Steam)

TrackMania² Stadium (Uplay e Steam)

The Shattering

Call to Arms

Conan Unconquered

Creative Destruction

Darksiders: Warmastered Edition

Dead Age

Divinity: Original Sin (Classic)

Dungeon Defenders

Enclave

Gothic 3

Hitman: Absolution

Iron Sky: Invasion

King’s Bounty: The Legend

Magicka

Overcooked!

Pro Cycling Manager 2017

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl

Stoneshard

Streets of Rogue

Sudden Strike 4

Superhot

This Is the Police

Trailmakers

Trine 2: Complete Story

Tropico 4

Wurm Unlimited

VIA