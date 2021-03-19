TWRP 3.5.1 ufficiale | Novità e download

Il team di sviluppo della TWRP recovery, a distanza di 10 mesi dalla versione 3.4 e a distanza di 4 mesi da quando ha rilascio il grosso aggiornamento alla versione 3.5, ha provveduto a rilasciarne uno nuovo che porta la versione alla 3.5.1. Questo non solo va a sistemare parecchi bug presenti nella release precedente ma prepara anche il terreno per il supporto ad Android 11.
Per chi non lo sapesse, una recovery custom rappresenta una delle due porte di ingresso al mondo del modding per gli smartphone Android (l’altra è lo sblocco del bootloader). Allo stesso modo, va ad invalidare la garanzia legale del produttore.
La TWRP in versione 3.5.1 come detto va a sistemare tanti bug e viene considerato un “minor update” da parte degli sviluppatori.
Android 9 Branch:
- Fixes
- Build compilation in 7.1 tree – CaptainThrowback
- SAR: Don’t follow symbolic links for block devices – bigbiff
- SAR Update script name for clarity – CaptainThrowback
Android 9 and Android 10 Branches:
- Wrappedkey support running only on FBE devices – CaptainThrowback
- TWRP App log information reduced – epicX67
- Refresh details after system wipe and adb sideload – AdrianDC
- Chinese translation updates – betaxb
- Support keymaster 2 – PeterCxy
- add tzdata to TWRP for timezones – CaptainThrowback
- ParitionManager: support delayed adopted storage mount – PeterCxy
- Support to start terminal from file manager directory – AndroiableDroid
- Nano support – nebrassy
- Add nano support to open files from file manager – CaptainThrowback
- Include new magisk apk support to be installed by TWRP – ianmacd
- Add support to change directory name where TWRP stores backups – epicX67
- Add bash support – not the default shell – DarthJabba9
- ORS support to format data – AdrianDC
- Add support to flash both slots when flashing an image – epicX67
- NL translation updates – ianmacd
- Cleanup
- Installation cleanup – remove dupe PackageExtractFn – klabit87
- Remove logd-reinit service – CaptainThrowback
- Fixes
- Restore system root context – bigbiff
- Only include keymaster 2 if tree supports it – CaptainThrowback
- Strip lines containing ‘–‘ in language_helper.py – ianmacd
- Unlocalized string fix – ianmacd
Per accedere alla nuova versione della recovery vi basterà scaricare il file aggiornato dal sito web ufficiale oppure, il modo più semplice per scaricare e installare la TWRP rimane sempre attraverso l’app ufficiale (che però necessita dei permessi di root):
- Official TWRP App | Link