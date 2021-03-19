TWRP 3.5.1 ufficiale | Novità e download

Il team di sviluppo della TWRP recovery, a distanza di 10 mesi dalla versione 3.4 e a distanza di 4 mesi da quando ha rilascio il grosso aggiornamento alla versione 3.5, ha provveduto a rilasciarne uno nuovo che porta la versione alla 3.5.1. Questo non solo va a sistemare parecchi bug presenti nella release precedente ma prepara anche il terreno per il supporto ad Android 11.

Per chi non lo sapesse, una recovery custom rappresenta una delle due porte di ingresso al mondo del modding per gli smartphone Android (l’altra è lo sblocco del bootloader). Allo stesso modo, va ad invalidare la garanzia legale del produttore.

La TWRP in versione 3.5.1 come detto va a sistemare tanti bug e viene considerato un “minor update” da parte degli sviluppatori.

Android 9 Branch:

Fixes Build compilation in 7.1 tree – CaptainThrowback SAR: Don’t follow symbolic links for block devices – bigbiff SAR Update script name for clarity – CaptainThrowback



Android 9 and Android 10 Branches:

Wrappedkey support running only on FBE devices – CaptainThrowback

TWRP App log information reduced – epicX67

Refresh details after system wipe and adb sideload – AdrianDC

Chinese translation updates – betaxb

Support keymaster 2 – PeterCxy

add tzdata to TWRP for timezones – CaptainThrowback

ParitionManager: support delayed adopted storage mount – PeterCxy

Support to start terminal from file manager directory – AndroiableDroid

Nano support – nebrassy

Add nano support to open files from file manager – CaptainThrowback

Include new magisk apk support to be installed by TWRP – ianmacd

Add support to change directory name where TWRP stores backups – epicX67

Add bash support – not the default shell – DarthJabba9

ORS support to format data – AdrianDC

Add support to flash both slots when flashing an image – epicX67

NL translation updates – ianmacd

Cleanup Installation cleanup – remove dupe PackageExtractFn – klabit87 Remove logd-reinit service – CaptainThrowback

Fixes Restore system root context – bigbiff Only include keymaster 2 if tree supports it – CaptainThrowback Strip lines containing ‘–‘ in language_helper.py – ianmacd Unlocalized string fix – ianmacd



Per accedere alla nuova versione della recovery vi basterà scaricare il file aggiornato dal sito web ufficiale oppure, il modo più semplice per scaricare e installare la TWRP rimane sempre attraverso l’app ufficiale (che però necessita dei permessi di root):