Xbox Game Pass con xCloud ufficiale: tutti i giochi al lancio

Dopo un paio di mesi di beta test (qui la nostra prova), finalmente il Project xCloud di Microsoft ha finalmente debuttato all’interno dell’abbonamento Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, mettendo a disposizione di tutti gli utenti Android ben 172 giochi.

Fra i giochi di maggior risalto troviamo i titoli sviluppati da Thunder Lotus Games, Bungie e, naturalmente, Xbox Game Studios. I titoli EA Play non sono nell’elenco, ma dovrebbero arrivare sul servizio entro la fine dell’anno.

Ricordiamo che per poter accedere al servizio xCloud è necessario essere abbonati a Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (14,99 euro al mese) ma non c’è bisogno di avere un PC o una console Xbox.

Per avere la migliore esperienza possibile è consigliabile dotarsi di un controller (USB o Bluetooth) anche se i controlli su alcuni titoli, come Minecraft Dungeons, sono stati ottimizzati per i touchscreen.

La lista completa dei giochi è la seguente: